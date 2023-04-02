337243699_973487557339168_4099821483789145485_n.jpg
Buy Now

The 2023 Elysian Fields High School Prom King and Queen are Jayden Anderson and Bryanne Beavers, the school announced.

 Contributed Photo

The 2023 Elysian Fields High School Prom King and Queen are Jayden Anderson and Bryanne Beavers, the school announced.

Tags