An Elysian Fields ISD teacher has been arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, following an investigation of an improper relationship with a student in another district.
Christopher Eppley, 36, of Marshall, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student. His bond is set at $75,000.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office arrested Eppley on Thursday.
"The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Eppley , signed by (County Court-at-Law) Judge (Joe) Black, for improper relationship between educator and student following an investigation into a student teacher relationship complaint," Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher said in a press release. "This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available."