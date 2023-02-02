Elysian Fields ISD will be releasing students at noon Thursday due to potential flooding concerns, the district said.
"We urge everyone to exercise caution on the roads in and around Elysian Fields. Thank you," EFISD said.
Rain continued falling Thursday throughout the East Texas area, and the National Weather Service said a flood watch was in effect for the entire region through 6 p.m. Thursday. A flood warning was also extended for the Sabine River in Rusk, Panola, Gregg and Harrison counties.
"Periods of heavy rainfall will continue today across portions of the Four State Region," the NWS said. "Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible through late this afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage."