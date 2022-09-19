The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to take action to protect their information after burglaries at the Marshall and Elysian Fields post offices were reported.
Deputies were called to the Elysian Fields post office on Monday morning about a burglary. When they arrived, the sheriff’s office said they learned the outgoing mailbox had been burglarized, with all mail taken.
The department notified the U.S. Postal Inspection Office and plans to work with them on the case. The postal inspector also notified the department that the Marshall Post Office had also been burglarized.
“We ask our great Harrison County citizens if you dropped off mail (over the weekend), including-credit applications, payment of bills, or anything that contained pertinent information, to notify those recipients, cancel checks, and monitor your credit,” the department said. “Stay safe and vigilant, Harrison County… and beyond!”