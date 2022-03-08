ELYSIAN FIELDS – Justin Crow, the offensive coordinator at Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, has been named the new Elysian Fields ISD athletic director and head football coach.
Crow was unanimously approved by the Elysian Fields ISD Board of Trustees during their Regular March Meeting on Monday evening following a recommendation from Acting Superintendent Monica Simmons.
“We are excited to bring Coach Crow and his family to Elysian Fields as the newest members of our Jacket Nation family,” said Simmons. “We believe he will be a significant addition to our district staff and make a difference in the lives of all of our student-athletes.”
Since 2019, Crow has served as the offensive coordinator at Wichita Falls Hirschi, where he has also been the head track coach. He was the passing-game Coordinator at DeSoto High school in 2018-2019, and prior to that was passing-game coordinator at North Mesquite High School in 2009-2011 and 2015-2018. He was the offensive line coach at Community High School in 2014-2015 and at Wills Point High School in 2013-2014. He has also coached and been on staff at West Mesquite, New Caney and Wharton.
Crow holds a Masters of Education in Educational Administration from Lamar University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of North Texas. He is a class of 2000 graduate of North Mesquite High School.
This past season at Hirschi, Crow coordinated an offense that averaged 41 points per game and produced the district Offensive MVP, Utility Player and Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Crow steps in to replace former Jacket AD/head football coach Scott Ford, who announced in December that he was retiring from coaching. Ford had served as EFISD AD/HFC since 2013.
Simmons said that Crow will be in EFISD Wednesday to meet with staff, students, school board members and local media. The new coach will meet with students and staff at Elysian Fields High School Wednesday morning, followed by a meeting with trustees and administrators in the afternoon. EFISD will host a press conference and community meet-and-greet opportunity at 6 p.m. in the EFHS auditorium.
Crow and his wife, Sara, have two children: a son, Blaize, who is 6, and a daughter, Keltie, who is 2.