Kinsler Sutton, a second-grader in Mrs. Massey’s class at Elysian Fields Elementary School, was the winner of the Jump Rope for Heart “PE Teacher of the Day” contest. He even had his own lesson plans ready when he arrived. Kinsler did a great job, especially when it was time to blow his whistle, the school said.
Elysian Fields second-grader is winner of Jump Rope for Heart
