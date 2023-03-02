334230807_123791287295059_4646453413626381565_n.jpg
Kinsler Sutton, a second-grader in Mrs. Massey’s class at Elysian Fields Elementary School, was the winner of the Jump Rope for Heart “PE Teacher of the Day” contest. He even had his own lesson plans ready when he arrived. Kinsler did a great job, especially when it was time to blow his whistle, the school said.

 Contributed Photo

