326745384_883481589524103_2974746361225453836_n.jpg
Elysian Fields High School’s Jacob McCray represented the Jacket Band at last weekend’s all-region clinic. He spent the day rehearsing with the other all-region tuba players in preparation for the All-Region Concert, which was held at Gilmer High School.

 Contributed Photo

