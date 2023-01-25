Elysian Fields High School’s Jacob McCray represented the Jacket Band at last weekend’s all-region clinic. He spent the day rehearsing with the other all-region tuba players in preparation for the All-Region Concert, which was held at Gilmer High School.
Elysian Fields student represents school at all-region clinic
