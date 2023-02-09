The Elysian Fields High School science team placed first overall in a great showing at the SFA meet in Nacogdoches recently. Elysian Fields finished first through fifth in the individual standings to dominate the competition. Drew Simms earned first place overall, top chemistry and top physics. Jacob McCray placed second overall. Talan Crain placed third overall. Keely Goelden placed fourth overall. Keller Robinson placed fifth overall.