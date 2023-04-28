342976661_584447276988939_4017224031049532630_n.jpg
The 2022-23 Elysian Fields High School Social Studies team competed at last Saturday’s UIL Region 2 Academic Meet at Tyler Junior College. Pictured left to right are Allison O’Brien, Baylee Marcum, Karleigh Robinson, Coach Oden, John Beavers and Colby Stephens.

 Contributed Photo

