The 2022-23 Elysian Fields High School Social Studies team competed at last Saturday’s UIL Region 2 Academic Meet at Tyler Junior College. Pictured left to right are Allison O’Brien, Baylee Marcum, Karleigh Robinson, Coach Oden, John Beavers and Colby Stephens.
Elysian Fields UIL teams competes at region meet
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Joyce Crane fined in 2022 employee death at Eastman Chemical
- Police Reports: April 28, 2023
- Police Reports: April 27, 2023
- Ben Shapiro: Joe Biden threatens to 'finish the job'
- Registration opens up for free Texas Lions Camp for children with medical conditions
- Early voting continues in Marshall ISD bond election
- Ann Coulter: Who really cares about dead kids?
- One killed, another hospitalized after being struck by truck-trailer in Marshall
- Proclamation declares Soil and Water Stewardship Week in Harrison County
- Small Business Development Center opens Marshall location in Synergy Park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.