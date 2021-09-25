An escaped inmate worker who fled custody Friday by walking off of a work detail was recaptured by Harrison County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday.
Roy Lee Vaughn Jr., 33, a Harrison County Jail inmate who walked off a work detail Friday morning in Marshall was recaptured about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with the aid of Harrison County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputies, Harrison County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Jay Webb said Saturday.
Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said Vaughn is back in custody at the Harrison County Jail where he has been charged with escape after he was located at a Marshall location on Saturday. Vaughn escaped Friday while being escorted to a trash dumpster.
"Vaughn walked-off from a work detail at 6:15 a.m. on Friday," Fletcher said. "He was captured at 1:30 p.m. by Harrison County K-9 units and the deputies who have been searching locations, throughout the day and night, in Marshall and throughout Harrison County. He was arrested on an escape warrant at an address on East End Blvd. He will now be charged with escape from custody and placed in general population of the jail.
Fletcher thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies who assisted in the search for Vaughn, including, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 bloodhounds, Marshall police and the U.S. Marshal Service.
"This, once again, shows the dedication of law enforcement and the immediate assistance that was shown during this incident," he said. "The citizens should be very proud of the law enforcement officers who come to the community to make our county safe, regardless of the uniform that they wear."