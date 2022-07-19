Excessive heat warnings issued in East Texas

Widespread heat index values above 110 degrees have caused the National Weather Service to issue excessive heat warnings for East Texas into Wednesday.
"Dangerously hot conditions will continue across the area this week," the NWS said. "Heat headlines will likely be needed for most of the workweek, including Excessive Heat warnings."
The National Weather Service issued these heat safety guidelines: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Wildfire Risks
The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning Tuesday for the western counties in East Texas and said wildfire risks continue this week.
Gregg and Rusk Counties are under a burn ban.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
"Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly," the NWS said. "Any activities that could start a wildfire should be avoided. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and may be unlawful in some counties."