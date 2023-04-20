Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.