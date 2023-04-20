Marshall officials say they are investigating but have so far found nothing after a local business received an email claiming that explosive devices had been planted throughout the city.
"The City of Marshall is taking a threat very seriously after a local business received an email claiming that explosive devices have been planted throughout the city. The authorities were immediately notified, and a thorough investigation is underway," the city said in a press release.
"As of now, no devices have been located, but the search is ongoing," the city said. "The safety and security of our citizens are our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure their well-being. The police department is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to thoroughly search and investigate any potential threat in the area."
The city is urging residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to authorities.
"We understand that this situation may cause concern and anxiety among our citizens," the city said. "We want to assure the community that we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety, and we will provide further information as soon as it becomes available.
"The City of Marshall appreciates the cooperation and support of the community during this time. We encourage everyone to stay informed and be alert, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available."