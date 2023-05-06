Both the Harrison County Elections Office and the Marion County Elections Office have released final voting results for the May 6 Election.
Results are unofficial until they are officially canvassed by the respective boards.
Waskom ISD
In Waskom ISD, four candidates were vying for three at-large seats on the school board.
Sarah Thompson received a total of 185 votes, or about 35 percent.
Oscar Garcia received a total of 147 votes, or about 27 percent.
Michael Allwhite received a total of 137 votes, or about 26 percent.
Alvin Luster received 66 votes, or about 12 percent.
Sarah Thompson is a graduate of UT Tyler with a master’s degree in occupational therapy and has been a resident of Waskom for the past 25 years. Thompson works as an occupational therapist in a local nursing home, has a daughter who attends Waskom ISD and is a softball coach for the girls ages 12 and up team. She also serves on the career technical education committee for Waskom. Thompson is running for election to support the community and bring her voice to the decision making processes behind the Waskom ISD district. Some of the challenges she believes the district is facing include student safety, retaining teachers, increasing communication between the community and the school.
Michael Allwhite, the current Waskom ISD Board of Trustees President, is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and current employee of Energy Transfer. Allwhite is running for reelection to continue to serve the community of Waskom and to better equip the students with the tools needed for educational success. Some of the challenges Allwhite believes is facing the Waskom ISD district is the always-changing educational process and how the school is preparing students to become successful citizens.
Oscar Garcia, a current Waskom ISD Board of Trustees member, is a graduate of Waskom ISD who attended Panola College and received a safety engineering degree before becoming a business owner in the oilfield industry. Garcia is running for reelection to ensure a greater focus on safety, staff retention, and securing funding for the district to better achieve student success. This will be Garcia’s third time to run for the Waskom ISD school board, and he believes the school has been consistently improving its educational standards for students in recent years.
Uncertain
The City of Uncertain has a ballot proposition to consider changing the length of terms of city aldermen.
The proposition received a total of nine "for" votes and three "against" votes.
Marion County Results
A proposition to legalize the sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages, in the Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 1 passed with about 71 percent of the votes. The "for" votes tallied 292, and the "against" votes tallied 122, or about 29 percent.
Two candidates were vying for the Jefferson ISD Place 5 seat during the May 6 election. Rusty Mauldin received 312 votes, or about 60 percent, to Douglas Hurst's 210, or about 40 percent.
In the City of Jefferson Alderman Ward 1 vote, Charles "Bubba" Haggard received 126 votes, or about 62 percent, while B.W. Brooks received 57 votes, or 28 percent, and Jim Finstrom received 20 votes, or about 10 percent.
In the City of Jefferson Alderman Ward 3 vote, Robin Moore received 37 votes, or about 46 percent, while Rod Rodriguez receive 26 votes, or 33 percent, and Douglas Thompson received 17 votes, or 21 percent.