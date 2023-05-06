The Harrison County Elections Office has released final voting results for both the Waskom ISD school board election and the City of Uncertain proposition.
Results are unofficial until they are officially canvassed by the respective boards.
Waskom ISD
In Waskom ISD, four candidates were vying for three at-large seats on the school board.
Sarah Thompson received a total of 185 votes, or about 35 percent.
Oscar Garcia received a total of 147 votes, or about 27 percent.
Michael Allwhite received a total of 137 votes, or about 26 percent.
Alvin Luster received 66 votes, or about 12 percent.
Sarah Thompson is a graduate of UT Tyler with a master’s degree in occupational therapy and has been a resident of Waskom for the past 25 years. Thompson works as an occupational therapist in a local nursing home, has a daughter who attends Waskom ISD and is a softball coach for the girls ages 12 and up team. She also serves on the career technical education committee for Waskom. Thompson is running for election to support the community and bring her voice to the decision making processes behind the Waskom ISD district. Some of the challenges she believes the district is facing include student safety, retaining teachers, increasing communication between the community and the school.
Michael Allwhite, the current Waskom ISD Board of Trustees President, is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe and current employee of Energy Transfer. Allwhite is running for reelection to continue to serve the community of Waskom and to better equip the students with the tools needed for educational success. Some of the challenges Allwhite believes is facing the Waskom ISD district is the always-changing educational process and how the school is preparing students to become successful citizens.
Oscar Garcia, a current Waskom ISD Board of Trustees member, is a graduate of Waskom ISD who attended Panola College and received a safety engineering degree before becoming a business owner in the oilfield industry. Garcia is running for reelection to ensure a greater focus on safety, staff retention, and securing funding for the district to better achieve student success. This will be Garcia’s third time to run for the Waskom ISD school board, and he believes the school has been consistently improving its educational standards for students in recent years.
Alvin Luster, also a current Waskom ISD Board of Trustees member, is a retired U.S. Army veteran and longtime member of the Waskom community. Luster is running for reelection to ensure overall improvement in the school system and the community, and believes that it is important to bring them both closer together moving forward. Regarding the challenges currently facing the Waskom ISD district, he hopes to better care for staff including teachers and prioritize student success in education.
Uncertain
The City of Uncertain has a ballot proposition to consider changing the length of terms of city aldermen.
The proposition received a total of nine "for" votes and three "against" votes.
Jefferson ISD
Two candidates are vying for the Jefferson ISD Place 5 seat during the May 6 election.
Rusty Mauldin and Douglas Hurst are seeking the Place 5 seat, while Jefferson ISD Board President Leah Cooper drew no challenger for her Place 4 seat.