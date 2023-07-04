Two firefighters were treated for being over-heated after helping to extinguish a house fire on Sunday.
The Harrison County Emergency Service District No. 4 said ESD4 responded to a structure fire on Underwood Road. No one was home at the time of the fire, the ESD noted.
“Two members were taken to the hospital and treated for being over heated,” ESD4 said. “ESD4 would like to thank all the neighbors who brought out drinks and helped to keep us cool.”
The district also offered thanks to ESD3, ESD2, ESD6 and ESD9.