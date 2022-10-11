Classes at Marshall High School have been cancelled on Tuesday after a fire took place in an isolated area, the district and fire officials said.
The fire has been contained, but there is no school today.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said fire units received a call to Marshall High School for a fire noted in the automotive shop around 7 a.m.
"Upon arrival firefighters noted heavy smoke throughout the shop area and some areas where remnants of the original fire continued to smolder," Cooper said. "Though no active fire was indicated upon arrival, moderate damage to the structure and equipment occurred throughout the shop."
Cooper said the fire happened before school, so no students were on campus. No injuries were reported, Cooper said.
"Investigations have begun, yet early indications point to a potential electrical source," Cooper said.
Marshall ISD, in a statement, said classes would resume tomorrow.
“This morning, MISD was alerted to a fire at Marshall High School, the district said in a statement. "The fire was in an isolated area and did not expand into the rest of the school. No students were on campus and no one was injured due to the incident. At this time technology is still down, but we do plan on having school tomorrow. We would like to thank the Marshall Fire Department for quickly and successfully extinguishing the fire.”
Students that are in band or volleyball will receive further instructions from their director/coach about UIL contest and game later Tuesday afternoon, MISD said in a statement on Facebook.
In an update from the Marshall High School Big Red Pride Band on Tuesday morning, staff said as of right now UIL is still happening, but to check social media, text messages and email later today for call times.