Classes at Marshall High School have been cancelled on Tuesday after a fire took place in an isolated area, the district said.
The fire has been contained, but there is no school today.
“This morning, MISD was alerted to a fire at Marshall High School, the district said in a statement. "The fire was in an isolated area and did not expand into the rest of the school. No students were on campus and no one was injured due to the incident. At this time technology is still down, but we do plan on having school tomorrow. We would like to thank the Marshall Fire Department for quickly and successfully extinguishing the fire.”
Students that are in band or volleyball will receive further instructions from their director/coach about UIL contest and game later this afternoon, MISD said in a statement on Facebook.
In an update from the Marshall High School Big Red Pride Band, staff said as of right now UIL is still happening, but to check social media, text messages and email later today for call times.
