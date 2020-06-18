Former Marshall City Manager Lisa Elizabeth Agnor died Thursday at home with her daughters.
After graduating from Linden-Kildare High School in 1975, Agnor attended Southern Methodist University, graduating Cum Laude in 1979 with a BBA Degree in Accounting.
A licensed certified public accountant since 1982, she began her career in Marshall as a CPA for J. Keith Feille, PC. She then went on to faithfully serve the city of Marshall for over 20 years as city secretary/finance director and later city manager. Agnor was the first female to serve in the capacity of city manager, an accomplishment for which her two daughters and extended family are extremely proud.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Cally and Nathan Nicholson and Alex and Jeff Garza; two grandchildren, Tate McCoy and Evie Elizabeth Nicholson; her loving mother, Elizabeth McCoy Crawford; a loyal sister and brother-in-law, Pollianne and Mark Smith; cherished nephew, Parker Echols, and wife, Diana, niece, Molly Kate Echols, and great-niece, Carmen Elizabeth Echols; dear cousins; and trusted friends.
With a passion for hosting, cooking, and floral arranging, she approached each task with the perfection for which she was known.
A memorial service will be held for Agnor at 11 a.m.Monday, June 22 at Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
The family would appreciate memorials to First Methodist Day School in Marshall.
For more information about Agnor's contributions to Marshall and memories from family and friends, see the Saturday edition of The Marshall News Messenger.