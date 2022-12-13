A jury trial for former NFLer Kendrick Ladell Starling on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child got underway Monday in the 71st District Courtroom of Judge Brad Morin, with jury selection in the morning and opening statements early afternoon.
Starling, 42, was charged and later indicted in 2021 on the offense involving a victim younger than 14 years old. According to the indictment, Starling allegedly committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against the child victim between June 1, 2017 and Dec. 29, 2020.
The jury was told by lead prosecutor Taylor Prior, assistant Harrison County district attorney, the minor victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted over a period of years by Starling in multiple ways.
Jury members were warned by Prior they would hear in graphic detail the allegations from the victim, law officers, family members and counselors of what the alleged youth went through.
The female victim would share a secret which she had kept to herself for a very long time, Prior said.
“She’s going to tell you exactly what that secret was and she’s going to tell you that that secret was something she had against Kendrick Starling, the defendant,” Prior said. That secret involved sexual penetration with his mouth, fingers and sex organ repeatedly, she said.
When the victim first shared her “secret” with authorities, she spent nearly four hours in an emotional interview with counselors, Prior said.
Starling’s defense attorney Kyle Dansby told jurors in his opening statements that he agreed they would be hearing a lot of graphic details.
“But every person has the right to say ‘If you’re going to throw a stone at me, you’d better prove it,’” he said. “I believe her testimony will be graphic, gross, it will be things that will turn your stomach. It will make you hate sometimes.”
“But here’s the thing, her words alone are not sufficient to prove anybody (guilty) beyond a reasonable doubt,” Dansby said. “I believe that the evidence will show at a minimum, that there is reasonable doubt.”
He said the minor also admitted that she has not told the truth constantly over time.
“She’s admitted at other times she has not told the truth,” he said. “So, unfortunately, what they’re going to have to ask you to do is believe the parts they need you to, but discount the stuff where she says she’s lying, because she moves the timeline.”
The first witness called on the stand was the minor victim who is now 14 years old. The trial is expected to last at least until Wednesday and perhaps longer.
Starling is a 1999 Marshall High School graduate who played college football at San Jose State and who went on to play football professionally as a wide receiver.
After college, Starling was drafted as a free agent to the Houston Texans, and then played for both the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints practice squads.