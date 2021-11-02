The Marshall-Harrison County Health District and the Texas Department of State Health Services will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South.
DSHS will provide all three COVID-19 vaccines at the event.
“Texas DSHS will be able to give first and second doses, third dose for immunocompromised individuals and booster doses for any eligible person,” MHCHD Executive Director Jennifer Hancock said. “We are excited to partner with DSHS to offer all three choices of the COVID 19 vaccines for our residents.”
Information regarding eligibility can be found at http://bit.ly/3w2zr1W.
To book an appointment for the clinic, visit https://mhchd.org or call the MHCHD office at 903-938-8338.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District also offers the Pfizer vaccine and booster during regular business hours at its site at 805 Lindsey Drive in Marshall.