Freeze warning in effect for all of East Texas through Sunday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for all of East Texas from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.
Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid-20s, nearing 30 degrees, are expected, the NWS said.
"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the NWS said. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."