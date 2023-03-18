The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Sunday and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday as temperatures are expected to get as low as 25 degrees.
"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the NWS said.
"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
The NWS said a much cooler air mass has settled into the East Texas region, resulting in below-normal temperatures.
"Expect a cold night tonight, with temperatures expected to fall to at or below freezing," the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook, adding "Temperatures are expected to fall to near or below freezing by Sunday and Monday mornings as a colder and drier airmass remains over the region... Widespread showers and thunderstorms will return to the region late Thursday into Friday, with some strong to severe thunderstorms possible."