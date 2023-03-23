The National Weather Service has upgraded the severe weather potential for much of East Texas on Friday in the afternoon and evening.
Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk, Gregg, Smith, Wood and Upshur counties, along with the rest of the region, are now at a “slight” risk (2/5) of severe storms Friday, with the main threats being damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and flooding.
“A potentially significant severe weather threat will exist across much of the region Friday, as showers and thunderstorms develop across Southeast Oklahoma, adjacent Southwest Arkansas, and Eastcentral Texas during the morning, before shifting east across the remainder of the region during the afternoon and evening,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
“Isolated tornadoes, some of which could be strong, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible, with locally heavy rainfall also accompanying the stronger storms. The threat for severe weather should end late Friday evening as the storms exit the region to the east.”
The NWS said additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday as a warm front moves northward into Deep East Texas and Central Louisiana.