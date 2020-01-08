Further information and clarification has been made by the Department of Public Safety regarding a fatality accident that occurred Sunday, Jan. 5, on U.S. Highway 80, 0.5 mile east of Marshall in Harrison County.
The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Haley Lynn Carroll and 23-year-old Dusty James Gabbard.
After further investigation, including the mechanics of the crash as well the interviewing of witnesses, troopers determined the driver of the 2007 Dodge Caliber, Carroll, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 80, stopped at the intersection of CR-2218 waiting to make a left turn, DPS officials revealed Wednesday.
At the same time, the driver of a 2017 Ford Mustang, Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall, was also traveling eastbound on U.S. 80 behind and failed to stop, and struck the Caliber pushing it into the westbound lane of US-80 where it was stuck by a 2019 Chevrolet that was traveling westbound. The 2019 Chevrolet was driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Clarice Watkins pronounced Carroll and passenger, Gabbard, deceased at the scene. Both were taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
Guyer was treated and released by Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall. Wink and a passenger, Barbara Wink, 65, of Marshall were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center–Marshall in stable condition, said DPS Public Information Officer Trooper Jean Dark.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.