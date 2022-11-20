The Hallsville Ag Mechanics Welding Team continued their success Thursday with the home parking lot advantage and won first place at the contest! The team was given sections of pipe and had to build two rockets stoves. Team members Landon Rachal, Cade Edwards, Trevor Smith and Tucker Soules won some new tools to use on their next adventure in San Augustine on Dec. 1. Landon Rachal, an eighth-grader, also won the side welding contest and come home with a bucket full of tools and $50 cash.
Hallsville ag mechanics welding team takes home win
- Special to the News Messenger
