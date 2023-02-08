The Hallsville varsity boys golf team placed second in the 50th anniversary Lobo Invitational Golf Tournament held at Pinecrest Country Club. The boys shot a team score of 316. Nathan Williams won first place overall in the tournament with a score of even par 70.
Hallsville boys place at Lobo Invitational golf tournament
- Special to the News Messenger
