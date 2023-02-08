Lori Rich, a nurse’s sssistant at Hallsville East Elementary School, was recently presented with the Community Builder Award by the Hallsville Masonic Lodge. Rich is instrumental in heading up drives that benefit HISD students (shoes and blankets), and she is always willing to help with any community event, the school said.
Hallsville East Elementary staff member honored with Community Builder Award
