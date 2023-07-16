Hallsville Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 995 made a college scholarship presentation during their stated meeting on June 8 to Mary Catherine Leak, daughter of Jack and Penney Leak. She will be attending Tarleton State University this fall. The chapter wishes her all the best for her future plans.
Hallsville Eastern Star awards scholarship
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Reports: July 15, 2023
- Former Marshallite to be ordained as bishop
- Marshall Planning and Zoning Commission approves Blue Buckle special use permit
- Wiley College receives $500,000 National Park Services grant
- Marshall Lions Club welcomes City Manager Terrell Smith
- Marshall OKs notice for plans to issue Certificates of Obligation
- Marshall jury orders LG to pay $1.68 million for patent infringement
- Harrison County grand jury hands down 29 indictments
- Gospel recording artist Marvin Sapp joins New Vision in church anniversary celebration
- Harrison County Appraisal District retains attorney to investigate chief appraiser complaints
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.