Hallsville Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 995 made a college scholarship presentation during their stated meeting on June 8 to Mary Catherine Leak, daughter of Jack and Penney Leak. She will be attending Tarleton State University this fall. The chapter wishes her all the best for her future plans.

 Contributed Photo

