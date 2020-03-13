HALLSVILLE — Two East Texas school districts and several colleges and universities have canceled classes due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus.
Hallsville and Harleton ISDs both announced Friday they will be postponing classes for at least the next two weeks, and they are asking students to use this time to self-isolate as much as possible to stop the possible spread of the virus.
Hallsville ISD trustees called an emergency board meeting Friday, just as the district’s spring break came to a close, to discuss the threat of COVID-19 spreading if the district resumed classes as planned on Monday.
“If we close to cover the incubation period, and suspend all activities for the next several weeks, my concern would be, if we come back in and the students start showing signs, it will be problematic, so my recommendation would be that we follow the guidance from the Texas Education Agency. It’s a long stretch but we will have a lot of flexibility, support and grace from the state during this time,” Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said during the Friday meeting.
During the meeting, trustees heard from Longview Regional Medical Center Assistant Medical Director Dr. Justin Morris who recommended the district cancel in person classes for at least two weeks.
“The incubation period is 2 to 14 days so the key is to limit exposure,” Morris said. “Unfortunately, spring break came at the worst possible time. Spring break was the exact opposite of what we wanted to do — we want to isolate everybody.”
Morris said following the example of countries like South Korea could help the U.S. reduce the number of coronavirus cases but it won’t do much good unless other surrounding schools temporarily close as well.
“South Korea isolated and closed down its schools and we see a very low number of cases there,” he said. “They kept it down because they isolated. We don’t have many cases here now and I think we can keep it down if we isolate. The problem is, if you have one group of people that doesn’t isolate.”
Hallsville ISD’s Virtual Academy will not suspend classes and Collum said discussions during the next two weeks about what to do going forward could include looking at expanding virtual learning to the district’s brick and mortar students.
During the two week closing, Hallsville ISD staff will be kept to a minimum on campus, as well as at Harleton ISD, Harleton ISD Superintendent Jay Ratcliff said in a statement.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety and well being of students and staff, Harleton ISD will remain closed until March 27. Students and staff will return to school on March 30,” Ratcliff said. “This decision was not made lightly but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and best practices, we consider this to be a prudent course of action. All school events, UIL activities, and trips are postponed during this two-week period. The UIL has already canceled all UIL activities through March 29 throughout the entire state of Texas.”
Collum said all Hallsville ISD activities are also canceled during the next two week period, including the upcoming Farm City Week in Marshall.
Farm City Week Director Darrin Peeples said on Friday the board has called an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. Saturday to discuss what will be done for the upcoming event that was originally slotted for March 23-26 at Marshall City Arena and Marshall Convention Center. The City of Marshall on Friday canceled all activities at city venues through April 15.
While Harleton and Hallsville ISDs have canceled classes for the next two weeks, the remaining Harrison county and Marion county school districts did not, as of Friday evening.
Jefferson, Karnack, Waskom and Marshall ISDs said they are not canceling classes or altering schedules at this time. Elysian Fields ISD, which is currently on spring break next week, said they will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision at that time.
“Marshall ISD is scheduled to resume classes on Monday,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said Friday. “As of now, Marshall ISD schools will be open Monday as scheduled. We are continuing to monitor developments as they occur and should it become necessary to change the school calendar, we will make that announcement through call outs and our media outlets.”
East Texas Baptist University, Wiley College, Kilgore College and Texas State Technical College in Marshall have all either extended spring breaks for students or have made arrangements to move to online instruction only.
Collum said the district will continue to provide meals for students and Ratcliff said his district will find a way to continue to pay hourly employees.
“During this time period, our district will be working to provide instructional support for students at home and will also be working on a plan to distribute student meals during this time,” Collum said. “That information will be available the first part of next week as we are working on those details now. Staff and students are highly encouraged to stay home, and avoid any large public gatherings and again, anyone who presents symptoms as outlined by the CDC related to the coronavirus should report immediately to their healthcare provider.”
Morris encouraged anyone exhibiting symptoms, which include cough, fever, and shortness of breath, to stay at home and contact their doctor rather than going to a nearby hospital where they will either be exposed or expose others.
Morris said the mortality rate for people under 50 years old is less than 2 percent but rises as the person’s age increases.
Morris said the dangers of this new strain of coronavirus is the unknowns that come with it. Doctors don’t currently know if an infected and healed person can get the virus a second time or more, thereby creating a population of people that could be perpetually ill.
“Wash your hands, maintain a distance of six feet or more when in public, use hand sanitizers and cover your cough,” Morris advised. “Unless you are experiencing severe respiratory problems, the hospital or ER is the last place you want to be. Also, avoid people who have recently traveled.”