Hallsville Intermediate School students placed second at a recent UIL contest in Pittsburg, the school announced.
Awards included:
Art: Colton Butcher, second place; Karlie Gilstrap, sixth place
Dictionary Skills: Mila Breitenberg, first place; Jessica Benners, fifth place
Chess: Keith Smiddy, fourth place; Skylar Strasser, fifth place; Luke Ouzts, sixth place
Listening: Valeria Olivarez, fifth place; Mazie Ingram, sixth place
Maps, Charts and Graphs: Ava LaGrone, fourth place; Nicholas Bowen, sixth place
Music Memory: Kinsley Shelton, fifth place
Number Sense: Conley Bice, third place; Zoey Richardson, sixth place
Oral Reading: Quinn Beswick, fourth place; Kylee Anders, fifth place; Jake Blanchard, sixth place
Ready Writing: Maddyn Bogue, first place; Elliana Jamett, third place; Emily Hurst, sixth place
Social Studies: Jake Thorson, fourth place; Karley Ford, fifth place; Parker Tatman, sixth place
Spelling: Paisley Starks, first place; Madelyn Hara, third place