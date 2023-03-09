Hallsville Intermediate School students placed second at a recent UIL contest in Pittsburg, the school announced.

Awards included:

Art: Colton Butcher, second place; Karlie Gilstrap, sixth place

Dictionary Skills: Mila Breitenberg, first place; Jessica Benners, fifth place

Chess: Keith Smiddy, fourth place; Skylar Strasser, fifth place; Luke Ouzts, sixth place

Listening: Valeria Olivarez, fifth place; Mazie Ingram, sixth place

Maps, Charts and Graphs: Ava LaGrone, fourth place; Nicholas Bowen, sixth place

Music Memory: Kinsley Shelton, fifth place

Number Sense: Conley Bice, third place; Zoey Richardson, sixth place

Oral Reading: Quinn Beswick, fourth place; Kylee Anders, fifth place; Jake Blanchard, sixth place

Ready Writing: Maddyn Bogue, first place; Elliana Jamett, third place; Emily Hurst, sixth place

Social Studies: Jake Thorson, fourth place; Karley Ford, fifth place; Parker Tatman, sixth place

Spelling: Paisley Starks, first place; Madelyn Hara, third place

