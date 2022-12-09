Hallsville Intermediate School students enjoyed a vending machine day. Pictured are November book recipients. The book vending machines allow students to earn a token by good behavior or grades and then use the token to purchase a new book from the book vending machine, which houses a diversity of book topics and reading levels.
Hallsville Intermediate students celebrate reading
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
