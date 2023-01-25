December Book Vending Machine students at Hallsville Intermediate School were selected by their teacher to choose a book from the vending machine recently.
Hallsville Intermediate students honored with book machine treat
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Jefferson student arrested after gun found in backpack, but 'no evidence of intent to use' it, district says
- Police Reports: Jan. 24, 2023
- Jack Stallard: A busload of heartache and hard knocks
- Day 2: Victim's girlfriend, detective take stand in Harrison County murder trial
- Marshall Lions Club welcomes KGAS, KMHT radio owner
- Marshall artist plans show highlighting community
- COVID cases in Harrison County, state drop past week
- To Your Good Health: Salt substitutes help reduce blood pressure, stroke and more
- Marshall ISD Strategic Plan works to promote student achievement for all
- High School Basketball: Marshall Mavericks secure a 54-38 victory over Whitehouse
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.