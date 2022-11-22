The Hallsville Intermediate School campus raised $6,404 for the Hallsville Angel Tree, the district announced. The money will be given to this amazing organization to help make sure Hallsville families have a wonderful Christmas. The “Oscars” family raised the top amount and earned a Whataburger and Movie celebration. The entire campus will also have a pizza party as a surprise reward for doing such a great job with the Penny Wars, the district said.

