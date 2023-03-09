The Hallsville Junior High School choir competed in the Region 21 UIL Concert and Sightreading Contest Feb. 28-March 1. Both the tenor/bass choir and the treble choir received straight 1s and sweepstakes! Directors are Rachel Lockard and Jeannie Weaver.
Hallsville Junior High School choirs earn sweepstakes at UIL contest
