A Hallsville man has been charged with capital murder after the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said he shot and killed two men on Sunday.
Darius Celedra Gates, 26, is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail on the capital murder charges, as well as evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana measuring between four ounces and five pounds and delivery of marijuana measuring between a fourth of an ounce and five pounds.
The two men killed were identified as Keyan Jernigan, 29, and Duane Jernigan, 49.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a call about shots fired and someone lying on the ground around 7;36 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release. The caller said she lived on Roberson Road in Harrison County, and provided dispatch with a vehicle and suspect description.
About 10 minutes after the sheriff's office said that information was broadcasted to monitoring units, a vehicle matching the description was located in Hallsville by Hallsville police officers.
The sheriff's office said the police officers initiated a traffic stop, but as the officer approached the vehicle, it began a lengthy pursuit. The sheriff's office said the chase ended with the driver in custody on Fredonia Street off of U.S. 80 in Longview in Gregg County. The driver was identified as Gates.
At the same time as the chase, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said deputies and investigators were at the scene of the original call in the 500 block of Roberson Road, where they found two dead men with apparent gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home.
The sheriff's office said Gates was taken to the HSCO and given a custodial interview by investigators, following which he was arrested.
"Please be aware that this is an ongoing investigation that is still in the beginning stages, and this is the only information we are releasing at this time," the sheriff's office said. "We will release more information as it becomes appropriate to do so."