A 31-year-old Hallsville man was found guilty and sentenced to 19 years for burglary of a habitation Wednesday, following a jury trial held in the 71st Judicial District Court.
“Tristin Smith was accused of entering a residence on Sam Hall Road, near Hallsville, where he stole multiple televisions, guns, ammunition, a computer, and autographed sports memorabilia on April 24, 2017,” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain noted.
Smith was initially tried on March 7; however, that case ended in a mistrial after jurors became deadlocked.
The DA is glad to have a resolution in the case.
“I am pleased by the tenacious work of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and with the verdict,” said McCain. “It was very satisfying to get justice for the victims in this case.
“The jurors in this case listened tentatively and their attention was much appreciated,” the DA continued. “They sent a strong message today with their verdict.”
McCain noted that the case had sat idle for months while investigators waited for genetic lab testing of items of evidence left at the scene.
“On November 30, 2017, Smith was arrested by HCSO when they received information from genetic testing that had identified Smith as a suspect,” he indicated. Ultimately, a sample of Smith’s DNA was collected and confirmed to match that of the physical evidence.”
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Captain Floyd Duncan was the lead investigator in the case.
The State was represented by Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain and Assistant District Attorney Tim Cariker.