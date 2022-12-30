Hallsville native serves aboard USS Nimitz

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Bailey Turlington, from Hallsville, installs a bomb rack in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.