A Sunday night tank battery fire in Hallsville was caused by lightning, the Hallsville Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called around 7 p.m. Sunday to the area of Waldron Ferry Road and FM 968 for a large fire. HFD said that once firefighters arrived, they determined it was an oil well storage tank site and had been hit by lightning when storms rolled through.
The West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department answered a request for assistance, and HFD says the fire was extinguished after a few hours.