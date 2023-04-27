Harleton Elementary School has named second-grader Sawyer Muehlstein and fifth-grader Haiden Duncan as its students of the month. Both students were recognized at the recent school board meeting.
Harleton Elementary School honors students of the month
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Reports: April 27, 2023
- Ben Shapiro: Joe Biden threatens to 'finish the job'
- Marshall police collect 253 pounds of medications at Drug Take Back event
- Small Business Development Center opens Marshall location in Synergy Park
- One killed, another hospitalized after being struck by truck-trailer in Marshall
- High School Baseball: Hallsville gets past Marshall, 6-2
- Woodlawn Cemetery receives, installs historical marker
- Two vying for contested Jefferson ISD seat during May 6 election
- To Your Good Health: Thyroid meds prescribed after diagnosis of thyroid antibodies
- Marshall High School UIL team advances to state
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.