Harleton Elementary School has named kindergarten student Texley Russell and third-grader Emiliano Rodriguez as its students of the month. Both students were recognized at the recent school board meeting.
Harleton Elementary School honors students of the month
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Jefferson ISD hires include assistant principal, softball coach
- Logging crew finds skeletal remains in Harrison County
- Marshall gift shop offers individuals with developmental disabilities job opportunities
- Marshall ISD recognizes top scoring seniors at Maverick Honors Banquet
- Police Reports: May 18, 2023
- Harrison County Sheriff's Office IDs man killed in Hallsville shooting
- Marshall approves next steps on new retention pond project in Marshall
- Marshall Insider: City welcomes Terri Nalls as new library director
- Police Reports: May 17, 2023
- Ben Shapiro: The worst political scandal in American history?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.