Harleton Elementary School has named its students of the month for March. They are fourth-grader Mallory Ogden and kindergarten student Sarah Rushing.
Harleton Elementary School names students of the month
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Nathaniel Moran files bills targeting water transfers, offshore oil leases
- Police Reports: March 14, 2023
- Marshall organizations offer Spring Break activities
- Lawsuit filed against Harrison County in 2021 inmate's death
- Marshall woman gets 18 years for 2020 murder of ex-boyfriend
- Marshall saw decrease in Wonderland of Lights attendance in 2022
- Marshall Education Foundation awards spring grants
- Horoscope for Tuesday, March 13, 2023
- Marshall Coach Bobby Carson honored at UIL State Basketball Tournament
- Wiley College celebrates 150th anniversary all this week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.