Harleton Elementary School’s Pre-K students have been studying the lifecycle of a butterfly. The students were able to see their true beauty when releasing them on April 15.
Harleton Elementary students learn about lifecycle of butterflies
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall federal jury orders Samsung to pay $303.15 million for patent infringement
- Harrison County responds to county jail wrongful death lawsuit
- Patent infringement trial against Samsung kicks off in Marshall federal court
- Police Reports: April 22, 2023
- Ben Shapiro: Palestinian Arab Terrorism and The West's Moral Apathy
- Hallsville ISD OKs renewal for District of Innovation plan
- See: Pentagon Releases Formerly Classified Clip of UFO Over Middle East
- Letters to the Editor: Finishing what we started in Marshall ISD
- Police Reports: April 21, 2023
- College Cheer & Pom: ETBU brings hardware back from NCA Nationals
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.