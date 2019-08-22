Harleton ISD officials said early Thursday that law enforcement officials are investigating a threatening social media post online but that the school district was never directly mentioned in the post.
”Harleton ISD was made aware of a threatening post on social media,” the district posted on Facebook Thursday morning. “The school was never mentioned in the post or directly threatened. That being said, we take every instance seriously. We have contacted all parties involved and law enforcement is investigating. The safety of students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to be diligent in that regard.”
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brandon Fletcher confirmed the agency is investigating the threatening post and said more details would be coming later.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.