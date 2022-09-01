A Harleton woman got a four and a half year sentence Thursday for trafficking fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced.
Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, pleaded guilty on May 10 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. She was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Thursday.
Thorn was arrested August 2021 after federal officials said she had more than 2.5 kilgorams of stolen fentanyl hidden near a home in Harleton.
"Law enforcement officers recovered what was analyzed as 2,607.6 grams of fentanyl and interviewed Thorn, who admitted that she and her co-defendant intended to transport the fentanyl out of the state for sale, at which time they would split the profits," Featherston's office said in a press release.
Thorn was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 17
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Marshall Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.