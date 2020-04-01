On Tuesday both the City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown and Judge Chad Sims of Harrison County issues mandatory shelter-in-place orders, which began at midnight.
The orders are in response to a second and third positive cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19, confirmed in the county.
The city stated that each new case of the virus has been determined to be caused to travel related exposure. A city news release stated that county and city leadership believed it to be in the best interest to take proactive measures to safeguard citizens and prevent spread of the virus.
Under this order, citizens are still permitted to perform essential activities for their families including:
- Obtaining medical supplies.
- Visiting a health care provider.
- Obtaining supplies needed to work from home.
- Grocery shopping.
- Engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing.
- To perform work defined as an essential service.
Citizens at a high risk of illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to remain in their residence except to receive medical care.
Nonessential businesses are required to shut down except for maintaining minimum basic operations. Essential businesses exempted from shut-down are encouraged to determine staff who are essential to operations and to send non- essential staff home.
A full list of all essential services may be found in the ordinance at www.marshalltexas.net.
For the purposes of these orders, “essential travel” includes travel for any of the following purposes:
- Any travel related to the provision of or access to essential activities, essential governmental functions, essential businesses or minimum basic operations;
- Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons;
- Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services;
- Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction;
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order; or
- Travel required for nonresidents to return to their place of residence outside the city.
Individuals are strongly encouraged to verify that their transportation out of the city remains available and functional prior to commencing such travel.
When citizens need to leave their places of residence, whether to obtain or perform vital services or to otherwise facilitate authorized activities necessary for continuity of social and commercial life, they should at all times comply with the social distancing requirement.
Failure to comply with any of the provisions of these orders constitutes an imminent threat to public health. In accordance with Texas Government Code §418.173, a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this Order commits an offense punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days, and each day or portion of a day that such a violation continues shall constitute a separate offense.
County and city officials urge the community to practice healthy habits including:
- Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.
- Maintain social distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.
- Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.
- Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
- If soap is not available, use at least a 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms
In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the order.
If you are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Inform your physician or emergency department of your symptoms to prevent any potential spread.
The city of Marshall will hold city commission meetings utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call, with the next meeting scheduled for today at noon.
Instructions and direct links to view meetings or speak during citizen comment can be found at http://www.marshalltexas.net.