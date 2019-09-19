Harrison County sheriff’s officials arrested a mother and her boyfriend for injury to a child this week after responding to a call of a child having trouble breathing after reportedly falling off a porch.
Upon arrival to the scene, however, emergency medical services discovered massive bruising to the child’s body that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story. Following an interview with investigators, the couple, 29-year-old Danielle Faulkner and 31-year-old Larry Prudhomme, of Waskom, was arrested Wednesday for injury to a child, causing bodily injury — a first degree felony.
“On Tuesday, at approximately 11:54 p.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call of a 5-year-old child having trouble breathing and having a seizure,” a press release from the sheriff’s office indicated.
Upon arrival to the scene on American Plant Road, the mother and her boyfriend told sheriff’s deputies and EMS officials that the child fell off the porch earlier in the night while taking out trash. EMS determined the child needed to be transported immediately.
“While treating him they noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body,” officials indicated. “EMS notified deputies that they didn’t feel the amount of bruising was consistent with falling off the porch.”
EMS transported the child to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he is in critical condition.
“Investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the situation and responded to the scene,” EMS officials said. “Investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant at the residence on American Plant Road.”
Child Protective Services were also notified and are working with HCSO investigators in the case.
Following an interview, the couple was arrested for injury to a child, causing bodily injury.
“Both have been booked into the Harrison County Jail and are awaiting arraignment,” sheriff’s officials said, noting the investigation is ongoing.