An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have hit Elysian Fields overnight, but it seems to have caused no structural damage, Harrison County Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch said Tuesday.
"Harrison County was very fortunate, with the storms that moved throughout the night and early this morning," she said.
Couch reported Tuesday morning that they had seen downed trees, accidents and flooded roads in the Elysian Fields area, with ESD No. 9 first responders being out most of the night.
Couch said one accident, on FM 31, occurred when a semi-truck carrying saltwater attempted to go over and through large, twisted pine trees that had fallen across the road. The truck ended up on its side, and the driver suffered minor injuries, Couch said.
Later on Tuesday afternoon, after meeting with a National Weather Service damage surveying team, Couch said an EF-1 tornado had been confirmed starting at Blocker Road and ending up on Old Town. The wind peak speed was mapped at 90 mph, with a peak width of 200 yards.