Last week, several Harrison County Sheriff's Office jail sergeants participated in TCIC/NCIC training at the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas and National Crime Information Center are the state and national clearinghouse of a multitude of criminal justice information including people, warrants, criminal history records, stolen property, etc. The Jail Division sergeant staff is dedicated to serving Harrison County as a team of professionals, the sheriff's office said. Pictured from left is Sgt. Jonathan Smith, Sgt. Drake Murray, Sgt. Daniel Young, Sgt. Christian Chavez and Sgt. Paul Vaughn.

 Contributed Photo

