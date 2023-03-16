Last week, several Harrison County Sheriff’s Office jail sergeants participated in TCIC/NCIC training at the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas and National Crime Information Center are the state and national clearinghouse of a multitude of criminal justice information including people, warrants, criminal history records, stolen property, etc. The Jail Division sergeant staff is dedicated to serving Harrison County as a team of professionals, the sheriff’s office said. Pictured from left is Sgt. Jonathan Smith, Sgt. Drake Murray, Sgt. Daniel Young, Sgt. Christian Chavez and Sgt. Paul Vaughn.
Harrison County jail sergeants take part in TCIC/NCIC training
