Harrison County lifted its outdoor burn ban as of noon today due to improved weather conditions that have cooled down conditions.
“Circumstances and rainfall totals have improved Harrison County such as to justify the termination and lifting at this time of the previous adopted ban on outdoor burning as approved by the Harrison County Commissioners Court on Sept. 3, 2009,” the termination order, signed by Harrison County Judge Chad Sims states.
Sims said lifting of the burn ban is appropriate after consulting with Harrison County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock, who indicates conditions have improved.
“Rainfall overnight and the forecast indicate that conditions will remain below levels requiring a burn ban,” the termination order states. “It is ordered that the prior ban on outdoor burning recently adopted by the Harrison County Commissioners Court is hereby lifted and terminated.”