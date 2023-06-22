MARSHALL — Two weeks after the wrapping up of their historic season and 2A state championship win, the celebration of the Harleton Wildcats Baseball team continues.
Being the first state championship of any sport in school history, the Harrison County Commissioners office decided to memorialize this occasion with a special week honoring their achievement, declaring June 19-23 as Harleton Wildcats Week.
With all but two players of the championship roster returning next season, these Wildcats are not done impressing Harrison County yet.